Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Governor of Andhra Pradesh S. Abdul Nazeer virtually attended the programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with students, teachers and parents in the seventh edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', 2024 held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday.

While addressing the students, PM Modi suggested that they should compete with themselves and not others. Speaking about dealing with pressure during examinations, the Prime Minister said that one must become capable of bearing any kind of pressure and prepare oneself to tackle it.

Students, parents and teachers from several schools, junior colleges and degree colleges in and around Vijayawada, have attended the Pariksha pe Charcha 2024 programme, virtually at Raj Bhavan here.

Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary of Education, Saurabh Gaur, Commissioner of Intermediate Education, Srinivasa Rao, State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, and other officers of the education department, also attended the programme.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also urged parents to avoid comparing the performance of their wards with that of the latter's friends or siblings as such a practice of "running commentary" will prove detrimental to a child's future.

The Prime Minister through his interaction with students attempts to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters who are preparing to give their exams.

"There is a pressure that we have set for ourselves like we have to get up at 4 am in the morning. We have to study till 11 pm at night, solve this many answers, I think we should not stretch ourselves so much that our ability gets broken. We should do it in increments, slowly," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister observed that parents stepped up the pressure by asking children to wake up early during exams and by comparing students with their friends.

"This running commentary by parents, elder brothers and teachers drawing negative comparisons every now and then is detrimental to a student's future. It does more harm than good. So, we must ensure that issues are addressed through a proper and heartfelt conversation with students rather than reducing their morale and confidence through unfriendly comparisons and talks," PM Modi said, adding that the parents should avoid such a practice.

"This programme is like an exam for me too": PM Modi said during the interaction where he sought to answer questions from students and their teachers from across the country.

He also said that one must become capable of bearing all kinds of pressures. "One must become capable of bearing any kind of pressure. They should believe that pressure keeps on building and one has to prepare oneself (to tackle it)," the PM said.

Addressing a range of questions, from peer pressure to competition among classmates, the PM said that if there is no competition in life, then life will become unmotivated. "There must be competition, but only healthy competition," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar, held a press conference regarding PM Modi's unique interactive programme, Pariksha Pe Charcha, wherein students, parents, and teachers across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss and overcome the stress emerging out of examinations to celebrate life as an Utsav.

He also said that the 7th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' recorded a massive 2.26 crore registration on the MyGov portal. He added that this shows the extensive enthusiasm among students nationwide, eager to participate in this distinctive event and interact with the Prime Minister. (ANI)

