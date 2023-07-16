Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh transport department has introduced a Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments system at inter-state check posts to curb corruption. The new policy has been implemented at 15 check posts of the transport department across the state.

Acting on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s corruption-free-administration mandate, the transport department has implemented the cashless system in all check posts, which would curb the officials from taking bribes.

Also Read | Aizawl Battalion of Assam Rifles Seize Drugs, Foreign Cigarettes Valued at Rs 29.43 Crore in Mizoram, Six Arrested.

"Cashless system has been introduced at the check posts on the orders of the CM Jagan. Henceforth we have completely stopped cash transactions at check posts. This policy will support the Chief Minister's directives toward corruption-free administration without any intermediaries. We can also tackle the traffic problem with the new policy," Manish Kumar Sinha, Commissioner of Transport said.

Further, people can pay border tax, temporary permit tax, voluntary tax, compounding fee, etc., by scanning the QR code. Moreover, a payment facility has been provided through https://aprtacitizen.epragathi.org. With the online system, the hassle of standing in queues at check posts along with corruption will be avoided.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Wildflower Lupine Blooms Become New Tourist Attraction in Gulmarg (See Pics).

The Transport Department is running inter-state check posts between the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Telangana. A total of 15 check posts are being operated by the transport department in the areas of Ichchapuram, Jeelugumilli, Panchalingala, Penukonda, Sunnipenta, Thiruvuru, Garikapadu, Palamaneru, Tada, BV Palem, Renigunta, Naraharipet, Dachepalli, Macharla, and Bendapudi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)