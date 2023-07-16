Gulmarg, July 16: World-famous tourist destination Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, is now witnessing a surge in visitors and social media influencers as the bloom of wildflower Lupine takes centre stage. From mid-June to the end of July, Gulmarg adorns itself with a vibrant carpet of Lupine flowers, displaying a breathtaking sight of purple, pink, and white hues.

Gulzar Ahmad, a local, expressed his observations, stating, "Since the bloom started, tourists have been captivated by the beauty of Lupine flowers, surpassing even the famous parks. The spots where Lupine grows naturally have become bustling attractions, with hundreds of people flocking to witness the vibrant Lupine flower blanket." Ahmad further suggested that the Gulmarg Development Authority and other stakeholders should explore measures to cultivate wildflowers on a larger scale, aiming to attract more tourists. Video: Avalanche Hits Afarwat Peak in Gulmarg, Rescue Operations Underway.

Wildflower Lupine Blooms

The trend has also caught the attention of social media influencers, who have taken to the internet to share stunning pictures of Lupine. One netizen on Facebook wrote, "Gulmarg is famous for winter skiing, but one must visit during the summer when Lupines bloom in glory. Gulmarg is the only place in India where Lupines bloom. So, visiting Gulmarg in July is a must." Javeed-Ur-Rehman, Assistant Director of Tourism in Gulmarg, acknowledged that while the destination is renowned for its winter activities, it is home to a variety of wildflowers that grow naturally.

He stated, "Tourists continue to visit and enjoy capturing memories amidst the Lupine flowers. The wildflower Lupine has become a new attraction in Gulmarg, growing naturally in patches scattered throughout the region." Rehman highlighted that the Lupine flowers bloom during June and July and can be found around the boundaries of Gulmarg Golf Course, near St. Mary's Church, Highland Park, and other locations. Rahul Gandhi Seen Skiing in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg, Video of Congress Leader Enjoying at Famous Tourist Destination Goes Viral.

He added, "These flowers have attracted numerous social media influencers who have shared videos and pictures, which is beneficial for tourism." Rehman also mentioned the presence of other wildflowers in Gulmarg, such as primrose in Botapathri, focus glow, and narcissus (daffodils), among others.

However, the lupine stands out with its noticeable flower length and attractive colours, making it a prominent attraction for tourists.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)