New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary and Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh along with his wife Brahmani Nara and son Devaansh called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

They expressed admiration for the Prime Minister's leadership and discussed the state's development goals in line with the Centre's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

In a post on X on Saturday, TDP President Lokesh Nara also thanked him for support, and discussed Andhra's role in Viksit Bharat.

"Today, it was my honour and privilege to call on the Hon'ble Prime minister Sri @narendramodi Ji at his residence along with @brahmaninara and Devaansh. I expressed my gratitude to the Prime Minister for his continued support towards the state's growth," the TDP leader said on X.

The post added, "I thanked him for his strong and decisive leadership, whilst also seeking guidance on how the state could further contribute to his vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047."

Similarly, his wife Brahmani Nara, who is the Executive Director of Heritage Foods and daughter-in-law of TDP Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, praised PM Modi as one of the greatest leaders committed to transforming India into a global superpower.

In a post on X, Brahmani Nara shared her admiration for the Prime Minister and said, "It was an honour to meet India's Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji along with @naralokesh and Devaansh."

"I truly believe he is one of the greatest Prime Ministers ever, consistently working hard towards transforming India into a global superpower. Today's meeting will be the most cherished memory for us,'' the post added on X.

Meanwhile, Nara Lokesh had alleged Andhra Pradesh experienced a destructive administration between 2019 and 2024. He claimed that the development of Amaravati was intentionally halted as part of a "personal vendetta" against then Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (ANI)

