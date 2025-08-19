New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday met with the National Democratic Alliance's vice presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan in the national capital.

Radhakrishnan was picked as the vice presidential candidate for the upcoming elections on August 17, following the BJP's parliamentary board's meeting.

Nara Lokesh congratulated Radhakrishnan on behalf of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and stated that the experience in serving as the governor of Maharashtra and other states will be beneficial in providing effective services to the nation in the coming days.

"I met CP Radhakrishnan who has been selected as the NDA Vice-Presidential candidate, courteously in New Delhi. On behalf of TDP, I extended congratulations for being chosen as the Vice-Presidential candidate. On this occasion, I stated that the experience of serving as Governor for Maharashtra and several other states will be beneficial in providing effective services to the nation in the coming days," Nara Lokesh wrote on 'X'.

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan is currently serving as the 24th Governor of Maharashtra, a post he assumed on July 31, 2024. He previously served as the Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024. He also held additional charge as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry between March and July 2024.

The Election Commission had earlier announced that polling for the Vice Presidential election would take place on September 9, with counting of votes scheduled for the same day.

The last date for filing nominations is August 21, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until August 25.

The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons.

The VP is elected by an electoral college, which consists of MPs from both houses of Parliament.

The elections of VP are governed by the provisions under Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution. The Election Commission notifies the VP polls by the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952.

As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution of India, the election of the Vice President shall be held by the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot. (ANI)

