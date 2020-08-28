Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): As many as 918 liquor bottles worth Rs 2,65,900 have been seized in Gudivada town of Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh police said on Thursday.

The bottles were seized on Wednesday night.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Krishna district Special Enforcement Bureau ASP Vakul Jindal said, "Based on credible information, we have caught one Bollu Someswara Rao in Gudivada town on Wednesday, who was carrying 188 bottles in the vehicle. We came to know that he has bought those bottles from only one shop. We raided his house and found 730 more bottles at his house. In total 918 bottles are found in his possession."

"The worth of all 918 bottles is Rs 2,65,900. We have seized all the bottles. During our investigation, we came to know that the Someswara Rao has colluded with the salesman and supervisor of a wine shop. According to rules, only 3 bottles should be sold to one person. But the salesman and supervisor violated all rules while selling liquor bottles to Rao," he added.

Jindal further said that Rao has been supplying liquor to some shops.

"Based on that information, we raided on a shop in Gudivada rural and seized 39 bottles. The investigation, in this case, is continuing," he said. (ANI)

