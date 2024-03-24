Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday wished a speedy recovery to Governor Abdul Nazeer, who was hospitalised on Saturday.

"Deeply concerned about the health of Andhra Pradesh Governor, Shri Abdul Nazeer Garu, who has been hospitalized. I wish him a speedy recovery and pray for his good health," Chandrababu Naidu said on X.

Andhra Pradesh Governor PRO said Governor Nazeer suddenly fell ill, prompting security personnel to swiftly transfer him to Vijayawada Manipal Hospital, where doctors are currently treating him. The reasons for his illness remain unknown, but his health appears to be stable at present.

Further details are awaited

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party leader and Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad, who recently quit YSR Congress Party, will contest the Mylavaram seat, the TDP announced on Friday.

Following the announcement, TDP activists, supporters and local leaders burst firecrackers and distributed sweets as Prasad bagged the ticket.

As part of its second list, TDP announced 34 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Jana Sena Party (JSP) sealed a seat-sharing pact in Andhra Pradesh which has 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly seats.

In the assembly elections, the BJP will contest from 10 seats, the TDP 144 seats and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) 21 seats, according to the statement.

Previously, the TDP was part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance until 2018.

Parliament and assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh, with voting scheduled for May 13 and counting of votes on June 4.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19.

Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in the general election. (ANI)

