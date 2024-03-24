Startups in India: Over USD 447 Million in Funding Raised by 22 Indian Startups Last Week

New Delhi, March 24: The Indian startups continued to raise funds at a normal pace, and last week, 22 startups secured over $447 million in the country. This included nine growth-stage deals and 11 early-stage deals, reports Entrackr. "Two startups kept their transaction details undisclosed," the report mentioned.

About 30 startups had raised around $287 million, which included 20 early-stage and six growth-stage companies in the week of March 11-16. Bengaluru-based startups led the funding with 14 deals, followed by Delhi-NCR with three deals. Among the growth-stage deals, nine startups raised $420.35 million in funding last week. Amazon India Seller Fees: Consumers To Pay More on Certain Online Products As E-commerce Giant Set To Revise Its Seller Fee Structure From April 7.

Healthtech firm Engrail secured the highest funding at $157 million. Following closely behind were the audio series platform Pocket FM, healthtech startup Ultrahuman, and content-to-commerce company The Good Glamm Group, which received $103 million, $35 million, and $30 million in funding, respectively.

Additionally, Atlan, a data collaboration software provider, Curefood, a cloud kitchen startup, Jumbotail, a B2B marketplace and retail platform, Dvara KGFS, an NBFC operating in remote rural areas, and SubKo Coffee, a coffee brand, also successfully raised funds last week. Moreover, 11 early-stage startups collectively secured $27 million in funding. Samsung To Drive Growth With Premiumisation in 2024 in India: Senior VP Raju Pullan.

Optimo Loan, an MSME-focused lending-tech startup, led the pack, followed by gaming startup Liquidnitro, boutique hotels firm Brij Hotels, and climate tech platform Sprih.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2024 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).