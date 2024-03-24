Medininagar, March 24: Two persons were stabbed to death on Sunday allegedly over a land dispute in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said. The incident occurred at Semartand locality, around 180 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi. The two persons, who were friends, were on a morning walk. Some people caught them and started stabbing them with knives, Chainpur police station in-charge Sonu Kumar said.

A man identified as Rajesh Kumar (24) was brought to hospital by some local people but he succumbed to his injury during treatment, the police station in-charge said. Jharkhand Shocker: 21-Year-Old Stage Performer From Chhattisgarh Gang-Raped by Her Co-Artistes in Palamu.

"Another man identified as Sujeet Kumar (26), managed to escape from the attackers. But, he was tracked down and killed in Navatolli area," he said. The police officer said the family of the deceased Rajesh had a land dispute with two persons named Ram and Shyam of Semartand. Jharkhand Shocker: Teacher Shoots Dead Two Colleagues at Government School in Godda District.

"This could be the reason behind the murder," he said. Medininagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SPDO) Mani Bhushan Prasad said that the two persons, who were killed, had criminal history. He said that three persons were allegedly involved in carrying out the murder. "A special operation is being conducted to find the three named accused who were involved in the murder," the SDPO said.