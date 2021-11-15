Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): As many as two people drowned in the Krishna river at Andhra Pradesh's Thotlavalluru where they had gone swimming on Monday morning.

The police said, "Ten people had gone swimming this morning. Two bodies have been recovered. Another person is missing. A search operation is underway."

The deceased have been identified as Goriparthi Shiva Nagraj (20) and Goriparthi Pawan (18). The person missing has been identified as Narendra.

A search operation is underway and further details are awaited. (ANI)

