Surat, November 15: In a shocking incident, a woman threw her 18-day-Infant in Tapi River in Gujarat's Surat district on Friday after a fight with her husband. The body of the infant was recovered from the river under Jilani Bridge on Sunday morning. The accused has been identified as 39-year-old Sahin Shaikh. After committing the crime, the woman cooked up a story of kidnapping and also lodged a fake police complaint on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 35-Year-Old Woman Murders Her Children After Argument WIth Husband in Bareilly, Arrested.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused changed her statements multiple times during questioning and later confessed to her crime. Shaikh told the police that she had thrown the girl child into the river from Hope Bridge as she was upset due to the disputes with her husband. She also told cops that she was not happy with her parents as they had refused to help her in settling the disputes. Kerala Shocker: Woman Kills Her Two Sons Before Attemping Suicide in Palakkad District On Children's Day 2021.

Notably, the accused went against her parents' wish and got separated from her first husband almost a year ago. Shaikh then stated living with an autorickshaw driver, Haroon, in the Unn Nagar area and gave birth to a girl child. The couple used to fight over trivial issues. On Friday, she went to her parents' home for support. However, her parents refused to help her.

"Angry at not being supported, the woman then went to the bridge and flung the infant in the river," reported a media house quoting a police officer as saying. The police will take action in the matter once a formal complaint is registered.

