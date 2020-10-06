Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours reported 5,795 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall count of coronavirus cases in the state to 7,29,307, said the state health department on Tuesday.

According to the bulletin, out of the total cases, there are 50,776 active cases in the state, while in the last 24 hours, 6,046 patients have recovered from the infection, taking the overall count of recovered patients across the state to 6,72,479.

However, in the last 24 hours, 33 patients succumbed to the virus across the state; (6 in Krishna district; 5 in Prakasam district; 4 each in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts; 3 each in Anantapur and Chittoor districts; 2 each in Guntur, Nellore, and West Godavari districts; and 1 each in Kadapa and Vizianagaram districts)

The overall toll stands at 6,052.

The bulletin further informed that 6,216,240 samples have been tested in the state cumulatively, as of Tuesday, 9 am. The number of tests per million stands at 1,16,409 with a positivity rate of 11.73.

With a spike of 61,267 new cases and 884 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Tuesday reached 66,85,083, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the count includes 9,19,023 active cases, and 56,62,491 cured and discharged or migrated cases.

With 884 deaths, the toll due to the disease in the country now stands at 1,03,569.(ANI)

