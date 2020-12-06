Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 667 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the state to 8,71,972, said the state health department on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 60,329 samples are tested in Andhra Pradesh, out of which, 667 were detected COVID-19 positive. At present, there are 5,910 are active cases in the state, Andhra Pradesh state Covid nodal officer informed in a media bulletin.

With 914 new recoveries, the total number of recovered cases has climbed to 8,59,029. In the past 24 hours, 9 deaths have been reported.

Two deaths each were reported in each Chittoor and Krishna districts, while one each in Anantapur, Guntur, Kadapa, Nellore and Visakhapatnam districts. The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 has increased to 7,033.

Meanwhile, India recorded 36,011 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The overall COVID-19 cases reached 96,44,222, including 4,03,248 active cases and 91,00,792 recoveries. With 482 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,40,182. (ANI)

