Mumbai, Jun 29 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has reinstated Indian Police Service officer Saurabh Tripathi who was suspended in March last year for alleged involvement in an extortion case involving 'angadias' (traditional couriers), an official said on Thursday.

The state's Suspension Review Committee took the decision to revoke Tripathi's suspension last week and it has been conveyed to the Home department, he said.

A decision on his next posting will be taken by the Police Establishment Board, the official added.

The 2010 batch IPS officer was suspended while he was posted as deputy commissioner of police of Mumbai's Zone II after an angadia filed an extortion complaint naming him and three others in LT Marg police station in February last year.

An inspector, an assistant inspector and a sub-inspector attached to LT Marg police station were arrested soon after, while Tripathi was placed under suspension in March last year pending a departmental inquiry.

