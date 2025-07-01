Port Blair, Jul 1 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday appointed Anil Tiwari as the new president of the outfit's Andaman and Nicobar Islands unit.

Tiwari's selection as the state BJP head, replacing Ajay Bairagi, was made through the party's formal internal election process.

“We have set June 30 as the last date for nominations, scrutiny, and withdrawals. Interestingly, no one filed their nomination except Tiwari. He became the party president uncontested,” a senior BJP leader said.

Tiwari is known as one of the key leaders behind strengthening the party's booth management across the archipelago.

Speaking to PTI, Tiwari said, “I would like to thank the local as well as the central leadership for having confidence in me to look after the party's affairs. My primary target will be to resolve local issues."

He said he will request the central government to set up a Pradesh Council in Andaman and Nicobar Islands with executive power to the elected members.

The three-tier panchayat system was implemented in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 1994. It replaced the Pradesh Council system, which was part of the now-repealed A&N Islands (Administration) Regulation, 1979.

"We don't have an Assembly, and the Pradesh Council was abolished in 1994. This is causing problems in the speedy implementation of various welfare works meant for the local people," Tiwari said.

Tiwari, with a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background, joined the BJP in 1990 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He had served as the state secretary.

“We are very happy that Anil ji has become the new party president. We are hopeful that under his leadership, the party will flourish more in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Our primary target is to intensify our membership drive and strengthen the party at the booth level,” former state BJP president Ajay Bairagi said.

