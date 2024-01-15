Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 15 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Monday released the third part of 'DMK files' with strong allegations against the opposition's coalition, INDIA bloc in connection with the 2G scam investigation.

In a post on X, Annamalai claimed that the ruling party in the state, DMK and its alliance partner, Congress purportedly collaborated to strategically decide the timing of CBI raids.

He further accused the DMK and Congress of manipulation to suit the investigative process to their convenience.

The post included an audio conversation allegedly between DMK MP and former Minister TR Baalu and a former chief of Tamil Nadu State Intelligence, MS Jaffar Sait.

"This is one of the many tapes that will expose the corrupt nature of the I.N.D.I. Alliance, which held a different name between 2004-14. #DMKFiles3," Annamalai's post mentioned.

"First tape: Conversation between DMK MP & former Min. Thiru TR Baalu & MS Jaffar Sait, a former chief of TN State Intelligence. During the 2G probe, DMK & Congress decided the timing of the CBI Raids, manipulated news deliberately to dilute the probe and fixed the process to suit their convenience," it further stated.

BJP leader K Annamalai also hinted that more revelations are to be followed in the coming days.

Meanwhile in the 2G Spectrum Allocation case the Delhi High Court is continuing the hearings on the appeals by the CBI and ED against the acquittal of former Telecom Minister A. Raja and others in the case.

Earlier in April 2023, Annamalai in his 'DMK files part-2' targeted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and accused the CM of looting crores of money, allegedly to the tune of Rs 1,30,000 crores from the people.

Later in July 2023, the BJP chief submitted a memorandum to Governor RN Ravi in this regard.

In the first part of 'DMK files' which was also released earlier in 2023, the BJP chief accused DMK leaders of possessing disproportionate assets.

He also then released a nearly 15-minute video clip "DMK Files (Part-I) " showcasing the valuation of the assets. (ANI)

