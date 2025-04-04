Kohima, Apr 4 (PTI) The 81st anniversary of the Battle of Kohima was marked with a poignant ceremony on Friday.

The ceremony was held at the Kohima War Cemetery, paying tribute to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the battle, considered to be a turning point in World War II.

Charlotte Carty, the granddaughter of Lt Col Bruno Brown -- the then commander of the Assam Regiment, said, "The Battle of Kohima was the first place where the Japanese were defeated on land."

The battle was not only a military turning point but also marked the furthest point of Japanese expansion to the west, she said.

The significance of the battle lies in its human cost and the sheer intensity of the fighting, she said.

The sacrifice of the soldiers, especially the Indians, was crucial to the eventual success of the Allied forces in pushing the Japanese back, she added

Carty said that without the Nagas, the Allied Forces wouldn't have been successful in Kohima.

