Baripada, Jun 26 (PTI) Police have arrested another accused in connection to the alleged gang rape of 19-year-old woman in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, an officer said on Thursday.

The incident happened under the jurisdiction of the Karanjia police station of the district on June 24 when the victim was returning to her maternal uncle's home after visiting a nearby Hanuman temple, said Nabakrushna Nayak, the Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Karanjia.

Also Read | Election Commission Initiates Process To Delist 345 Dormant Political Parties Across Country in 1st Phase of Cleanup Drive.

When she was returning, two persons on a motorcycle offered her a lift. The motorists then took her to a deserted place where another associate joined them and allegedly raped her, he said.

Following the incident, the victim registered a complaint with Karanjia police station and the police immediately arrested the prime accused person on Wednesday while another accused was arrested on Thursday, Nayak said.

Also Read | Shubhanshu Shukla Creates History, Becomes First Indian To Reach International Space Station As NASA-Axiom Mission 4 Docks Successfully (Watch Video).

"We are making all efforts to nab the other accused person in this case very soon," the SDPO said.

Meanwhile, Congress supporters led by Mayurbhanj district president Bhuban Bihari Sahu staged a protest before the Karanjia police station over the incident, which was reported within 10 days of the alleged gang rape of a college student at Gopalpur sea beach in Ganjam district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)