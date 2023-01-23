Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 23 (ANI): Another incident at a metro construction site in Bengaluru was reported after a barricade fell on a four-wheeler, carrying family members, and caused damage to the vehicle.

However, the occupants of the car, including the driver Santosh Kumar are safe.

Also Read | Delhi | Based on Some Inputs, We Increased Local Security at the Red Fort on Both Human … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The accident happened on Saturday at the Doddanekundi crossroads near Mahadevapura on the Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru, while Santosh Kumar was travelling home with his family.

As per sources, the roadblock fell on the car, while it was driving past Karthik Nagar and moving toward KR Puram, resulting in damage to the automobile.

Also Read | Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Cuts Cake With a Sword To Celebrate His Parole in Baghpat (Watch Video).

"In order to examine the mishap, representatives from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) arrived at the spot," they added.

This is the third such mishap at the construction site in Bengaluru this month.

Earlier on January 10, an under-construction metro pillar collapsed near Nagavara on the outer ring road in Bengaluru, killing a woman and her toddler son. The woman's husband and daughter were hospitalised with injuries.

Two days later on January 12, a road collapsed suddenly due to a sinkhole near the metro construction site on Brigade Road, at Trinity Circle to Shivajinagar stretch. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)