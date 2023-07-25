Jammu, Jul 25 (PTI) A fresh batch of over 3,000 pilgrims left here for the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas on Tuesday, officials said.

While 1,160 pilgrims left in a convoy of 38 vehicles for the Baltal base camp, another convoy of 81 vehicles carrying 1,865 pilgrims left for Pahalgam.

Also Read | Dog Thrashed in Uttar Pradesh: Eight Booked in Lucknow For Hitting Stray Dog With Bricks and Stones.

Over 3.30 lakh pilgrims have so far paid obeisance at the shrine since the commencement of the pilgrimage from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal districts on July 1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)