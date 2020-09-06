Noida (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 on Sunday, pushing the district's death toll from the disease to 47, according to official data.

The district also recorded 220 new patients, the biggest single-day spike in cases yet, a day after 213 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus here, it showed.

The overall infection tally has now reached 8,737, while the number of active cases jumped to 1,429, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

However, no COVID-19 patient got discharged during the 24-hour period after a long time, even as a discrepancy emerged in the government data.

The official data shared with the press on Saturday had put the total recoveries in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far at 7,341 but the figure dropped to 7,261 on Sunday.

No official explanation was available immediately over the reduced recovery numbers.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate among COVID-19 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar reached 0.53 per cent with the latest death, while the recovery rate, according to Sunday figures, stood at 83.10 per cent.

Gautam Buddh Nagar currently stands 22nd among districts in UP in terms of COVID-linked deaths, sixth in recoveries, seventh in infection tally and 10th in active cases, according to the data.

There were 61,625 active cases across Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. So far, 2,00,738 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 3,920, showed the data. PTI KIS

