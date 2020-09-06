Mumbai, September 6: Actress Rhea Chakraborty, a prime suspect in the suicide case of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, was mobbed by reporters outside the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on Sunday. National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma, while retweeting a video showing reporters attempting to heckle her, asked whether the media is adhering to any work ethics. 'Rhea Chakraborty Is Ready For Arrest', Lawyer Satish Maneshinde Releases Statement.

"Is their (there) any work ethics for media? (sic)" asked Sharma on Twitter as she shared a 59-second footage in which dozens of media personnel could be seen pushing their mics toward Rhea and throwing an array of questions before her.

See Rekha Sharma's Tweet

Is their any work ethics for media? https://t.co/oI5il7bg12 — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) September 6, 2020

The Mumbai Police personnel, who are tasked with protecting Rhea on her commutation from residence to the office of probing agencies, apparently struggled to keep the aggressive media personnel at bay.

Rhea was summoned by the Narcotics bureau to question her in connection to the drugs allegedly supplied to Sushant. She was summoned a day after the agency arrested her brother Showik Chakraborty and the late actor's cook Dipesh Sawant.

Sushant, 34, known for his role in several Bollywood movies, died by suicide on June 14. The central agencies were assigned the probe after the bereaved family approached the police in Patna, alleging a foul play behind his death. The Bihar government subsequently recommended a CBI investigation into the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2020 07:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).