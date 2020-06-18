India News | Anti-China Protests Rock West Bengal

Kolkata, Jun 18 (PTI) Anti-China protests erupted in various parts of West Bengal on Thursday against the killing of 20 Indian soldiers, including two from the state, in a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

People came out on the streets in large numbers calling for boycott of Chinese products.

Chinese flags and posters of Chinese President Xi Jinping were burnt in various parts of the state, amid slogans hailing the sacrifice of the Indian soldiers.

The state unit of Shiv Sena took out a protest march outside the Chinese consulate in the Salt Lake area here and destroyed Chinese products including mobile phones.

"We want the Indian government to put a complete ban on Chinese goods in the country. Using products made by China is an insult to the martyrdom of our jawans," Shiv Sena state president Ashok Sarkar said.

Carrying posters and placards reading “Boycott Made in China goods”, and hailing the Indian armed forces, Youth Congress workers took out a protest rally in central Kolkata and raised anti-China slogans.

Hundreds of people, irrespective of their political affiliations, staged protests in various parts of the state on against the killing of the jawans.

Traders in Siliguri's famed Hong Kong Market, known for selling Chinese goods, said they were planning to change the name of the market and boycott products from the neighbouring country.

"We are planning to change the name of the Hong Kong Market. Some of the shop owners believe that they should stop selling Chinese products and rather sell locally-made goods," a member of the market association said.

The West Bengal unit of the BJP had on Wednesday taken out a candlelight protest march against the killing of the Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley.

Havildar Bipul Roy of Alipurduar district and Sepoy Rajesh Orang of Birbhum were among the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the clash with People's Liberation Army of China in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday night.

