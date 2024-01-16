New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): In response to the Prime Minister's call for the cleaning up of temples, Union Minister Anurag Thakur cleaned the premises of Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place (CP) in Delhi on Tuesday.

The Union Minister reached the temple at CP in the morning and wiped clean the floor of the temple premises.

Also Read | IndiGo Pilot Assault Incident: Accused Sahil Kataria Released on Bail, Was en Route to Goa for Honeymoon.

Anurag Thakur, while speaking to media personnel, said, "The dustbin is kept on one side while the garbage has been thrown on the other side. I think this mindset needs to change."

Earlier during the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh swept the floor of Hanuman Temple in Lucknow. He was in Lucknow to attend the Army Day events.

Also Read | Mumbai Metro Service Disrupted: Metro Services Affected Between Eksar and Mandapeshwar Stations Due to Technical Glitch (Watch Videos).

Singh reached Hanuman Setu temple near Lucknow University in the morning, where he picked up a broom and cleaned the floor. Thereafter, he offered prayers.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has called upon all the countrymen to contribute towards cleanliness in the temples around them. Today, I went to Hanuman Setu temple in Lucknow and did Shramdaan under #SwachhTeerth campaign and got the privilege of serving Hanumanji," the Defence Minister said in a post on 'X'.

On Sunday, BJP president JP Nadda launched a nationwide cleanliness drive at temples. The initiative was launched focusing on temples and will continue until January 22, the day of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lala at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers and Chief ministers of various states, picked up the broom and mop across the country to participate in the cleanliness drive.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleaned the premises of the Kalaram Temple in Maharashtra's Nashik as part of the Swachchata Abhiyan campaign. Visuals showed the Prime Minister with a mop and bucket mopping the floor of the temple.

The PM appealed to the people to carry out Swachhata activities (cleanliness drives) at temples across the country ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Delivering his inaugural address at the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik, the Prime Minister reiterated his call for cleanliness campaigns, urging citizens to clean pilgrimage places and temples across the country on 'Pran Pratishtha' day of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)