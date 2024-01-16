Mumbai, January 16: Mumbai Metro services were affected after a Metro train had a technical glitch between Eksar and Mandapeshwar stations on Tuesday morning, said the MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority). The problem was rectified but due to bunching, other trains on that route are running slightly late, the MMRDA added. Mumbai Metro Service Disrupted: Metro Services Hit Between Dahisar and Kandivali West Due to Technical Snag (Watch Videos)

MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) says, "Mumbai Metro services were affected after a Metro train had some technical glitch between Eksar and Mandapeshwar stations. Problem was rectified in some time but due to bunching, other trains on that route are… — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

The MMRDA said that a few passengers walked on the tracks to reach the station when the train had stopped midway due to the glitch. The authorities did not elaborate on the "technical glitch." More information is awaited.

