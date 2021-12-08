New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met Thailand Ambassador to India Pattarat Hongtong at the former's residence on Wednesday.

The duo discussed aspects relating to people-to-people exchanges, enhancing cooperation in the areas of indigenous youth affairs, sports and culture.

Also Read | CDS General Bipin Rawat Dies in IAF Helicopter Crash in Tamil Nadu, Wife Madhulika Rawat Among 12 Others Dead in The Crash.

His official Twitter handle tweeted, "HE Ms Pattarat Hongtong, Ambassador of Thailand to India, paid a courtesy call at the residence of Union Minister Sh @ianuragthakur. They discussed aspects relating to people to people exchanges, enhancing cooperation in the areas of indigenous youth affairs, sports & culture." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)