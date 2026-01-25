New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday greeted all the residents of "Devbhoomi" Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of Statehood Day.

Gandhi took to X, posting, "Heartfelt greetings to all residents of Devbhoomi Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of Statehood Day. Himachal, brimming with natural beauty and cultural treasures, is a beautiful and prosperous state. I wish for the continuous success and progress of the state."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the people of Himachal Pradesh on the state's 56th Statehood Day.

"Heartfelt greetings on the occasion of full statehood day to all family members of Himachal Pradesh, the confluence of nature and culture. With their extraordinary talent and valor, they have always served Mother India. I wish for their bright future as well as the prosperity of this divine land," PM Modi said in a post on X in hindi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also sent his greetings to the people of the state, expressing his wish for continuous development and prosperity of Himachal.

"Heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the full statehood day of Devbhumi Himachal Pradesh. May Himachal Pradesh, enriched with natural beauty, spiritual consciousness, and cultural pride, continue to advance on the path of continuous development and prosperity--this is my prayer to God." Shah posted on X.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also congratulated people on the occasion.

"Heartfelt congratulations on the 56th Statehood Day of Himachal Pradesh. Statehood Day is a symbol of Himachal Pradesh's glorious journey, struggles, and collective unity. This day provides us the opportunity to reaffirm our resolve to build a self-reliant, prosperous, and green Himachal, drawing inspiration from our golden past. A developed and strong Himachal will be built with public cooperation," CM Sukhu said on X. (ANI)

