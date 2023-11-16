New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur emphasized taking necessary precautions to uphold journalistic integrity and ensure the responsible use of AI in the media while addressing an event organised by Press Council of India on National Press Day on Thursday.

Speaking on the theme of 'Media in the Era of Artificial Intelligence', Minister Thakur said that today was a day of reaffirmation of our collective commitment to responsible journalism.

Also Read | Dwarka E-Way Delhi Land Acquisition Case: Atishi Writes to ED, CBI Directors To Register Case Against Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Other Op Officials.

"Effectively addressing and mitigating these challenges is our collective responsibility, taking necessary precautions to uphold journalistic integrity and ensure the responsible use of AI in the media," the Union Minister said.

He stressed that it is crucial to ensure that AI models do not adopt biases from their training data, thus compromising media integrity.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Hits Out at Gandhi Family Says 'Whenever Disaster Hits, Some People Run Away to Italy'.

"In the next few years, I look forward to the media playing an increasingly constructive role in not only highlighting the story of transforming India but also the hopes, and aspirations of billion voices from across various regions and sectors. National Press Day honours the tireless commitment of journalists dedicated to strengthening our democracy," he said.

Thakur pointed that the digital age has ushered in a new era where AI is increasingly used to produce news content.

"We stand at a crucial point in history, witnessing rapid global evolution driven by advancing technology. While AI undoubtedly adds a new dimension to news reporting, it is crucial to recognize its limitations," he said.

"It is pertinent to point out that the role of news and news or content editor in a newsroom can never be fully replaced by Artificial Intelligence. The nuances of years of experience, context and oversight that an editor brings will always be a step ahead of Artificial Intelligence," he added.

The Minister said that even as we celebrate the freedom of the press, we cannot turn a blind eye to those who seek to undermine the spirit of our nation.

"There are individuals and media outlets that consistently spread fake propaganda against Bharat, both domestically and internationally. It is our collective responsibility to challenge such narratives, expose the falsehoods, and ensure that truth prevails," Thakur said.

He added that it was crucial to address the persistent misconceptions propagated by certain Western biases regarding the portrayal of India and its media.

"The colonial hangover often skews perceptions, but we assert that our media landscape is dynamic, reflective, and stands on its own merit. India's media is a reflection of its cultural richness, and we must take pride in the contributions it makes to the global discourse," Thakur added.

He stressed that India boasts a vibrant and free press, providing a platform for diverse voices and opinions.

Further, cautioning the media on misinformation, the Union Minister said that the media has entered the era of artificial intelligence along with many other professions adding that we live in a world where misinformation can be amplified with the click of a button.

"Our government encourages the media to adopt a discerning approach, avoiding the pitfalls of sensationalism and steering clear of narratives that may harm the fabric of our society," he underlined.

He stressed that the Indian media must safeguard the interests of our nation and avoid providing space to anti-India views that can threaten the unity and integrity we hold dear.

National Press Day is observed on November 16 every year in India to celebrate the importance of a free and responsible press in a democratic society.

It is celebrated to commemorate the establishment of the Press Council of India, which acts as a regulatory body for the news media in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)