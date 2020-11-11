Amaravati, Nov 11 (PTI): The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh rose to 8,47,977 on Wednesday with the addition of 1,732 fresh cases.

The latest bulletin for the 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday said 14 fresh fatalities took the toll due to the disease to 6,828.

The total recoveries from the infection increased to 8,20,234 after 1,761 more got cured.

The state now has 20,915 active cases, it added.

Guntur on Wednesday became the fourth district in the state to cross the 70,000 mark in overall cases.

Its total positives increased to 70,182 after 195 were added in the last 24 hours.

East Godavari district added 344, Krishna 246, West Godavari 227 and Chittoor 198 cases afresh while eight other districts reported less than 100 new cases each.

Krishna district reported three more coronavirus deaths while Anantapuramu, Chittoor, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari reported two more each.

East Godavari, Guntur and SPS Nellore saw one more Covid- 19 death each in 24 hours, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)