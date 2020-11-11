Patna, November 11: Results of the Bihar assembly elections 2020 were in stark contradiction to the predictions made by most post-poll surveyors. The aggregate of most major exit polls ended up predicting a rout for the BJP-JD(U)-led NDA. Axis My-India, which had claimed that the Mahagathbandhan would win upto 169 seats, issued an apology on Wednesday for the inaccurate prediction. Bihar Election Results 2020: Most Exit Polls Missed The Mark.

The Axis-My India exit poll, which was released on India Today-Aaj Tak group channels, was proved wrong on the day of results. The survey predicted a comfortable majority for the grand alliance, but the NDA succeeded in retaining power with a couple of seats above the halfway mark. Bihar Exit Polls: What Axis-My India Had Predicted.

Axis-My India, in its press release issued today, said there can be "no excuses" behind making the inaccurate prediction. The agency assured that their pollsters be honing and improving their skills for the future elections.

They, however, pointed out that the underestimation of women polling data had led to the incorrect predictions. The gender-wise data of voters was made available only after the exit polls were out, they said. The agency pointed out that women voters outnumbered their men counterparts in favouring the NDA.

See Statement Issued by Axis-My India

The exit poll had predicted the alliance of Congress, RJD and Left to win 131 to 169 seats, whereas, the NDA was expected to be restricted at 90-110 seats. Apart from Axis-My India, most other surveyors barring Dainik Bhaskar had predicted a victory for the Mahagathbandhan. The Today's Chanakya survey had predicted the grand alliance to register a landslide win with 180 seats.

The results declared by the Election Commission post-midnight confirmed a victory for the NDA in 125 seats. The Mahagathbandhan was restricted at 110. Others won 8 seats, including one each of the BSP and LJP, and five of the AIMIM.

