Amaravati, July 15 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday came out with the 'Retail Parks Policy 2016-2021' with the objective of catalyzing growth and providing thrust to development of the retail sector in the state.

Through the new policy, the state expects to attract new investments to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore in the retail sector by the year 2026.

This, the state expects, will create 50,000 direct employment opportunities in the retail industry by 2026, according to Special Chief Secretary (Industries, Infrastructure and Investments) R Karikal Valaven.

The new policy envisages giving a boost to organised retail trade in the state, thereby increasing the Gross State Domestic Product.

The AP Retail Parks Policy is spurred by the Government of Indias reforms to attract Foreign Direct Investment in the retail industry.

The policy will also encourage skill development, create more employment opportunities for all sections of the society involved in retail trade and strengthen the existing unorganized retail sector, the Special Chief Secretary said.

Valaven said a nodal officer would be posted at each District Industries Center to provide hand-holding services to retail park developers and retail enterprises in the parks.

The government, he said, would create a customised facility on Single Desk Portal for developers and retail enterprises to obtain all clearances online in a time bound manner.

"Our government has decided to bring out the policy on Mega Retail Parks given the advantage of AP being ranked as No. 1 in Ease of Doing Business.

It offers immense potential to boost the economy, develop the retail sector in a holistic manner and create large scale employment," Valaven said.

The state government would work with retail associations to encourage local sourcing within AP through buyer-seller meets.

The Special Chief Secretary further said (product) distribution centres and warehouses would be treated as a service industry under the new policy.

The Logistics Policy proposed by the government would cover the required initiatives for encouraging setting up of world-class warehouses on Public-Private Partnership basis, he added.

