Amaravati, May 16 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Sunday directed the Crime Investigation Department of the state police to immediately shift the arrested YSR Congress MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju to a private hospital for treatment in tune with the orders of a special CID court.

It found fault with the CID for lodging the MP in Guntur district jail in violation of the designated court's order to admit him to a hospital for treatment of injuries allegedly inflicted by the police.

A special division bench of the High Court, comprising justices C Praveen Kumar and K Lalitha heard the MPs case on Sunday evening after a medical board submitted its report after examining Raju.

The medical board, headed by the superintendent of Government General Hospital in Guntur, submitted that there were no external injuries on Raju, though his legs and feet were swollen.

The medical board also certified that the rebel MP is in good health after conducting an examination of his heart as he underwent a surgery four months ago.

The bench read out the medical report during the hearing.

Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy objected to the admission of the MP in a private hospital as it was facing criminal cases (in a different matter).

"Shifting him to that private hospital is like lodging him in the Telugu Desam Party office," the AAG remarked.

The court asked the AAG to file an affidavit with the objections.

He said the designated court gave the order late on Saturday night after the High Court constituted the medical board for examining the MP.

A designated CID court had on May 15 remanded Raju to 14 days in judicial custody but directed that he be admitted to a hospital for treatment of injuries allegedly caused due to police torture.

Raju's advocate B Adinarayana told the high court that the CID chief met the MP while he was being examined by the medical board, which was an illegal act as the former was in judicial custody.

Though the designated court ordered that the MP, who was arrested two days ago on various charges including sedition, be examined first in the GGH and later in the private hospital, the sleuths lodged him in the district jail in violation of the court order.

The bench came down on the CID over this and asked why the court orders were not implemented.

Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan asking the latter to intervene and protect the MPs life and save democracy in the state.

Chandrababu Naidu alleged that custodial violence was unleashed on the MP by "five masked men" and was brutally injured.

"It has been time and again publicly stated by Raju that he is facing life threat from the YSRC-led government, the police and the YSRC. Based on the threat perception, the Centre provided Y category security to Raju," the Leader of Opposition recalled.

The YSRC mocked Chandrababu Naidu's claims and said the law was taking its course in the rebel MPs case.

"It is only Chandrababus wild imagination that Rajus life is under threat," YSRC spokesman and MLA Ambati Rambabu said.

The TDP also petitioned Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, requesting that he take cognizance of the actions of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government against the Narsapuram MP and save the life of an elected parliamentarian.

TDP leader in Rajya Sabha Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar and Lok Sabha member K Ram Mohan Naidu wrote separate letters to Om Birla in this regard.

