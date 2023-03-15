Amaravati, Mar 15 (PTI) The presiding officers of Andhra Pradesh Legislature have asked the Chief Secretary to create an app for lawmakers to easily submit questions, resolve petitions and receive answers, an official said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Ex-Army Man Stabs Second Wife to Death in Front of Minor Son Over Petty Issue in Ghatkopar, Roams Market With Murder Weapon; Surrenders Before Cops.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram and Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju made this request to the top bureaucrat, K S Jawahar Reddy, to facilitate online proceedings for MLAs and MLCs.

Also Read | Telangana Heat Wave: Half-Day Classes in All Schools in State From March 15 in Wake of Rising Temperature.

According to the Speaker and the Chairman, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand states have already brought out such an app, calling for a similar one for the southern state as well.

Meanwhile, Sitaram and Raju exhorted that all pending starred, unstarred and short note queries to be answered in a timely manner.

The legislators will ask several questions on problems affecting the public, which needs to be answered in a time-bound way for them to explain in their respective constituencies, both of them said in a statement issued on Tuesday night.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)