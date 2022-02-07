Amaravati, Feb 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh reported 1,597 fresh cases of Covid-19, 8,766 recoveries and eight deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Address in Parliament: Key Highlights From Prime Minister’s Reply On Motion Of Thanks To President’s Address In Lok Sabha.

The state Covid-19 chart now showed a total of 23,05,052 positives, 22,27,985 recoveries and 14,672 deaths, according to the latest bulletin.

Also Read | Kolkata Shocker: Minor Alleges Rape in Anandapur; Two Arrested.

The active caseload decreased to 62,395 it said.

On Sunday, the active cases were at 69,572.

East Godavari district reported the highest of 478 fresh cases and Srikakulam the lowest of 15.

Five districts registered between 100 and 225 new cases while the remaining six added less than 100 each.

Visakhapatnam reported two fresh fatalities in a day.

Chittoor, Kurnool, SPS Nellore, Prakasam and East and West Godavari districts added one more coronavirus death each to their tally.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)