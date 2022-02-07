Kolkata, February 7: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 16-year-old girl registered a complaint against two persons for allegedly raping her. Acting on her complaint, Jorabagan police arrested the duo on Sunday.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the incident took place on Saturday. The Jorabagan police have arrested Sk Gurfan (40), a trader, and his friend, Jogendra Lal Arora (78) for the alleged rape of the minor. The victim, in her complaint, alleged that SK Gurfan convinced her to accompany him to Jogendra Lal Arora's house on Saturday, where the accused duo allegedly raped her. Following the sexual assault, the accused duo dropped her back at her house. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped By 17-Year-Old Boy In Bareilly District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act

As per the report, the girl, along with her parents had migrated to Jorabagan from Bihar during the pandemic. The accused duo has been booked under relevant sections on the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act.

