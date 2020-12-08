Amaravati(AP), Dec 8 (PTI) Continuing the declining trend, Andhra Pradesh reported 551 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, pushing the gross positives to 8.72 lakh.

The latest bulletin said 744 patients had recovered in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, making it a total of 8,60,368 so far.

Also Read | Biological E, Hyderabad-Based Vaccine and Pharmaceutical Company, Gets License for Ohio Varsity's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate.

The state reported four fresh Covid-19 deaths in a day, taking the total to 7,042.

The number of active cases fell further to 5,429.

Also Read | India 9th Among Top 20 Most Spammed Countries in 2020: Truecaller Report.

Only Krishna district continued to report a higher daily caseload as 108 fresh cases were added in 24 hours.

The four other hotspot districts of Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur and West Godavari, added between 50 and 100 each.

The eight remaining districts reported below 50 new cases each, with Kurnool (3) and Anantapuramu (8) logging only a single digit score.

In fact, Kurnool now has only 79 active cases, the lowest in the state and going by the trend it may soon be fully rid of the pandemic, health department authorities say.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)