Hyderabad, December 8: Biological E. Ltd, a Hyderabad-based vaccine and pharmaceutical company, and the Ohio State Innovation Foundation on Tuesday announced an exclusive license agreement for a Covid-19 vaccine technology. The Ohio State Innovation Foundation has licensed novel live attenuated measles virus vectored vaccine candidates against SARS-CoV-2, which were developed by the Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine, exclusively to Biological E.

BE will be responsible for the evaluation and further development, including the commercialisation of the vaccine candidates. "Translating this vaccine platform into the hands of a global vaccine company for further evaluation and development is a critical step and we are excited that Biological E has taken on this role," said Dr Patrick Green, Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Studies, Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine. COVID-19 Vaccine Latest Update: DCGI to Review Data of Covaxin, Covishield and BNT162b2 on December 9, Says Report.

The Ohio college team's approach utilises the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein as a target protein for SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidates, generating a series of attenuated recombinant measles viruses (rMeVs) expressing SARS-CoV-2 antigens.

All resultant rMeVs, the basis for the vaccine candidates, grow to high virus titer in Vero cells, a WHO-approved cell line for vaccine production. They were also shown to express the recombinant S antigens, a critical step in developing a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.

The rMeV-based SARs-CoV-2 vaccine candidates have proceeded through proof-of-concept trials in multiple animal models - demonstrating successful production of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.

"BE has been working to develop a safe and effective vaccine for the COVID-19. BE is very happy to help further this innovation and expand that effort," said Mahima Datla, Managing Director, Biological E.

"With this licensing transaction, we have expanded the repertoire of the candidate vaccine(s) that we are evaluating, both in terms of the antigen and the platform technology," said Narender Dev Mantena, Director, BioE Holdings Inc., who heads BE's novel vaccine initiative.

