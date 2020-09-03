Amaravati, Sep 3 (PTI) As many as 62,225 samples tested returned 10,199 coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh as the aggregate shot up to 4,65,730 on Thursday.

The latest government bulletin said 9,499 COVID-19 patients got cured and were discharged from hospitals while another 75 died in the 24 hours ending 9 AM.

The total COVID-19 deaths in the state now stood at 4,200.

This is the ninth day in a row the state has reported fresh cases in excess of 10,000.

While East Godavari continued to add more than 1,000 daily cases, SPS Nellore and Prakasam the latest danger zones reported over 900 each.

Five districts registered fresh cases in excess of 800 each.

After a total of 3,57,829 infected got cured, the state now has 1,03,701 active cases.

The overall infection positivity rate inched closer to the 12 per cent mark, touching 11.92 per cent on Thursday.

