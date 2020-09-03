New Delhi, September 3: Bars in the national capital will reopen from September, according to reports citing top government sources. The proposal to reopen bars in Delhi was tabled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government during the meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The L-G has reportedly approved the proposal. COVID-19 Patients in Home Isolation Up by 43% in Delhi with Rise in New Cases by 50%: Govt Data.

Bars in Delhi and other parts of India were shut down in mid-March, after the country was hit by COVID-19 pandemic. To prevent social gatherings that can lead to transmission of the virus, the government had ordered the closure of bars and restaurants among other places.

Update by ANI

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal approves Delhi Government's suggestion of reopening bars in the national capital from 9th September: Sources — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2020

Along with the reopening of bars, the Delhi government has also reportedly suggested the L-G to approve the sale of liquor at hotels and pubs. Alcohol sale was allowed in a staggered manner from May only at the designated liquor shops.

Delhi, which has clocked the highest recovery rate in India, is gradually returning towards normalcy by easing a spree of restrictions. As part of the Unlock 4 strategy, the Arvind Kejriwal government has also permitted the resumption of Metro rail services from September 7.

