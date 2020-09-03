New Delhi, September 3: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said Indian armed forces are capable of thwarting attempts to target the country's borders, adding that India wants peace and tranquillity across its borders. Speaking to news agency ANI, General Bipin Rawat said India is witnessing "some aggressive actions" by China, but Indian forces are capable of handling the situation. India-China Stand-Off in Ladakh: Current Situation Result of Beijing's Attempts to Change Status Quo, Says MEA.

"We want peace and tranquillity across our borders. Off late, we have been seeing some aggressive actions by China but we are capable of handling these. Our tri-services are capable of dealing with threats along our frontiers," General Rawat said. While Pakistan is keeping India's western border hot, India is also tackling conflict with China on its northern borders. Chinese aggression is increasing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh particularly in Galwan valley. China Accuses India of Changing Status Quo at Pangong Tso After Indian Troops Thwarted Chinese Incursion in Eastern Ladakh.

Recently, China's People's Liberation Army's troops violated the previous consensus agreed in military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo at the southern bank of the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh. The attempt, according to India's Defence Ministry, was thwarted by the Indian Army.

"Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the southern bank of Pangong lake, and undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground," the Defence Ministry said in a statement on August 31. China has reportedly changed the status quo on the LAC at various places. India has objected to it and is taking up the matter with China at all levels.

Last month, General Rawat had said that if diplomatic talks with China over the border issue fail, then military options are on the table. "The military option to deal with the transgressions by the Chinese is still on but will be considered only if the talks at the diplomatic and military level fail," he had said.

