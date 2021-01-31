Amaravati, Jan 31 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 129 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 8.87 lakh and no deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.

The state also reported 127 more recoveries, a health department bulletin said.

With 41,910 tests, the total number of tests conducted stood at over 1.31 crore so far in the state.

The total confirmed positive COVID-19 cases were 8,87,836 while the recoveries stood at 8,79,405, it said.

The state has 1,278 active cases and the toll remained at 7,153.

In 24 hours, Krishna district accounted for the most number of cases with 26, followed by Chittoor with 17. PTI

