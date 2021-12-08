Amaravati, Dec 8 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh recorded 181 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the caseload to 20,74,217.

Also Read | West Side Story: Throwback! When Bollywood Already Made Its Adaptation in This Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Film!.

The latest bulletin said 176 infected persons got cured in 24 hours ending 9 am today, making it a total of 20,57,749 so far.

Also Read | Apple CEO Tim Cook Secretly Signs $275 Billion Deal With China: Report.

As two more persons died of the infection, the death toll rose to 14,457, the bulletin added.

The state now has 2,011 active cases.

Chittoor district reported 34, Visakhapatnam 32, Krishna and Guntur 21 each, East Godavari 15, West Godavari 14 and Prakasam 10 fresh cases.

The remaining six districts added less than 10 new cases each.

Guntur and Krishna districts logged one fresh fatality each.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)