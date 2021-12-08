West Side Story all set to release this week. It's a remake of the 1961 classic by the same name. It's a musical and has Steven Spielberg behind it. That makes this an extra special venture. The movie has a romeo-juliet vibe only it has gangs involved rather than two warring families. Does that ring a bell? Let us tell you that Bollywood managed to make the adaptation first, way back in 2000. The film we are talking about is Josh. Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Loves Shah Rukh Khan and Late Irrfan Khan; Finds Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Beautiful.

If you remember, Josh spoke about to rival gangs of Max and Prakash who fight over dominance. Their siblings Shirley and Rahul however fall for each other and try to protect their love from this rivalry. The roles were played by Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chandrachur Singh and Sharad Kapoor. Only difference being the ending was altered. The original ends with tears while Josh went for a happy one!

As for West Side Story, here too Tony and Maria fall for each other despite being part of warring gangs. It ends with Tony's death. West Side Story: Steven Spielberg’s Musical Drama Gets Banned in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Other Gulf Countries.

We believe West Side Story (1961) found a common ground with Bollywood because of one major attribute - music. We still hum the tunes of Josh including the crude 'Apun bola' and 'Sailaru'.

