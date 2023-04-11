New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh was appointed the chief justice of the Tripura High Court on Tuesday.

The post of the chief justice in Tripura fell vacant following the retirement of Justice Jaswant Singh recently.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 'Killed Her Because I Got Scared' Says Noida Man Who Kidnapped Toddler, Kept Dead Body in Bag.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry, "In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Judge of the Jharkhand High Court, to be the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office."

Born on July 7, 1965, Justice Singh got enrolled as an advocate in 1990.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Jilted Lover Stabs Minor Girl for Ending Relationship, Turning Down Marriage Proposal in Badarpur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)