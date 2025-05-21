Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President YS Sharmila on Wednesday sat on a hunger strike in support of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) workers.

Sharmila alleged that around 2,000 contract workers were dismissed without proper procedure or justification.

She further claimed that until 2014, the VSP was a profitable enterprise, generating Rs 1,000 crore in profit, but it now faces a debt of Rs 28,000 crore.

Speaking to reporters, YS Sharmila said, "Andhra Pradesh Congress is here in Visakhapatnam Steel. We are going on an indefinite hunger strike because the management of VSP has terminated 2000 employees without any cause or proper procedure. The reason behind this is to kill this plant... Until 2014, this plant yielded a profit of Rs 1000 crores, but now, it stands on a debt of Rs 28000 crores..."

She further alleged that the central government released the remaining instalment of an Rs 11,000 crore package conditional on terminating 5,000 workers.

"The central government has laid a condition to terminate 5000 employees; only then will they release the remaining instalment of the Rs 11000 crore package. 2000 employees have already been terminated and they are in the process of terminating another 3000... These 2000 contract workers in the steel plant are the ones who gave up their land for the steel plant. These employees have been working here for 10-20 years... This hunger strike will go on till the terminated employees are reinstated," Sharmila said.

She said the hunger strike will continue until the dismissed employees are reinstated.

Earlier, Congress Party leader YS Sharmila issued a stern ultimatum to the management of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, accusing them of authoritarianism and neglecting workers' grievances.

In a post on X, Sharmila condemned the management's "arrogant" stance as workers prepare for a strike starting tomorrow, demanding justice. (ANI)

