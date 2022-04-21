New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Apollo Tyres on Thursday said it has opened its Digital Innovation Hub in London and has partnered with Glasgow University to work in areas like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data mapping to improve manufacturing efficiency, quality, and sustainability.

The innovation hub is also implementing an ongoing internship programme for STEM students (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) as part of the UK government's strategy, Apollo Tyres said in a statement.

"We have invested 5 million euros in the Digital Innovation Hub and is expected to give a fillip to our digitalisation journey and other investments in cloud and data computing," Apollo Tyres Ltd Vice Chairman & Managing Director Neeraj Kanwar said.

The company's announcement coincides with the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to India.

Quoting Johnson, the statement said,"Trade and investment between the UK and India is creating good jobs and sustaining livelihoods in both of our countries. I'm very pleased that Apollo Tyres has decided to join the legions of Indian companies investing in the UK, boosting our technology sector and driving economic growth."

Apollo Tyres said its innovation hub is a result of a five-year growth plan which involves significant investment in technology and cloud infrastructure.

"The strategic digital applications for the digital innovation hub are being engineered and architected in the UK, and specialist companies in London are being consulted to help with complex application development," it added.

Kanwar said the UK prime minister's visit is considered very important for post-Brexit UK- India relations.

