Ranchi, Mar 29 (PTI) Transform Rural India Foundation (TRIF), an NGO on Wednesday said it has launched a unique android app in collaboration with Jharkhand government to monitor the progress of state's flagship Birsa Harit Gram Yojna (BHGY), in 75,000 acres of fallow land.

The state government had earlier launched Jharkhand Birsa Harit Gram Yojana which aims to use over 2 lakh acres of unused government fallow land for afforestation for which it plans to provide 100 fruit bearing plants to families under MNREGA.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Taxation: Rs 158 Crore Direct Tax Collected in Current Fiscal Through TDS on Crypto Assets.

The planning cell of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) under the Rural Development Department (RDD) of Government of Jharkhand (GoJ), with support from Transform Rural India Foundation (TRIF), has created this mobile application, TRIF said in a statement.

Launched in 2020, BHGY was designed to support 6 lakh migrant workers who returned to the state during the pandemic, aiming to utilise over 2 lakh hectares of farmers own land as well as government land for tree plantation.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Health Department To Conduct Raids To Curb Prenatal Sex Determination.

"Close to 5 lakh families were supported to plant around 100 fruit-bearing plants and the initial investment of plantation, maintenance, and afforestation has been under the aegis of MGNREGA. Each family is estimated to receive an annual income of Rs 50,000," the statement said.

TRIF said the android-based application, available free of cost on Google Play, will help in the implementation of this scheme by monitoring the plantation work across over 75,000 acres of fallow land.

This in turn will help more than 90,000 farmers who need guidance, support, and handholding during the entire lifecycle of the fruit plants.

It said the mobile application can capture the geo-tagged real-time information of the fruit orchards and simplify record-keeping and database management.

To bridge the knowledge gap about nuances of horticulture, BHGY guidelines, and plant upkeep and mortality, a cadre of more than 6,000 well-trained 'Bagwani Sakhis' has also been mobilised, the statement said.

Ashok Kumar, Director (Farm Prosperity) at TRIF said, "Bagwani Sakhis help farmers whose user IDs are based on their geographical location, to select the appropriate form. The application works both offline and online and apart from geo-tagged data, also captures photographs of the orchard visited by the Bagwani Sakhi."

The collected data subsequently can be analysed at the district and state level, to provide useful insights about the implementation and progress of the scheme.

TRIF said the application will be rolled in the mission mode by the Planning Cell MNREGA, Jharkhand in the entire state through the existing community cadre of Rural Development department.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)