New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): A petition was filed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani before the Delhi High Court seeking a ban on the Hindi movie "Udaipur Files", which is based on tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli's murder in Udaipur.

The film was scheduled to be released on July 11.

A day before its release, the Delhi High Court stayed the release of the film 'Udaipur Files' till the Centre decides the revision plea of the petitioners, including that of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President challenging the grant of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certification.

Following the High Court's direction to file an appeal regarding the stay on the screening and reconsideration of the certificate issued by the Censor Board, Maulana Arshad Madani's lawyers on Monday submitted an appeal before the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It is expected that the Ministry may hold a hearing on this application in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the film's producer, Amit Jani has challenged the Delhi High Court's decision in Supreme Court of India. On the request of the film producer's lawyer, Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi assured that the petition will be heard.

Maulana Arshad Madani also filed a caveat in Supreme Court. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, will represent Maulana Arshad Madani in Supreme Court.

In the petition submitted to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on behalf of Maulana Arshad Madani, it has been stated that films like "Udaipur Files" promote division within society and that the promotion of such a film will tarnish India's image globally.

The petition further states that Hindus and Muslims have lived together peacefully in our country for centuries, and therefore, the screening of such films could pose a serious threat to communal harmony. It is emphasized that the entire film is based on hatred, and its exhibition could disturb the peace and harmony of the nation.

The Government of India has also been reminded that in the past, India faced international embarrassment and condemnation due to the remarks made by Nupur Sharma. At that time, the Government of India had issued a diplomatic statement affirming that India respects all religions and communities and removed Nupur Sharma from her position as spokesperson as a consequence of her remarks. It was due to these actions that some of the mistrust toward India on international platforms was reduced, and the country's image saw a relative improvement.

The Government of India has also been informed that the past and present conduct of the filmmaker, Amit Jani, is filled with instances of incitement and disruptive behavior.

Secondly, the film presents fabricated content that has no connection with reality. It also depicts the character of Nupur Sharma, whose controversial statement sparked nationwide protests and international outcry.

The petition further states that despite the removal of 55 scenes, the film still appears largely unchanged. It is argued that the promotion of this film could incite violence in the country. The petition emphasizes that this film is not in the national interest, and therefore, the certificate granted for its screening should be revoked.

As per the Delhi High Court's directive, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting must hear Maulana Arshad Madani's appeal and deliver a decision within one week. In the meantime, the ban on the film's release will remain in effect. (ANI)

