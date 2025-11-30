Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 30 (ANI): Assam State President Dilip Saikia on Sunday said that Apple's use of saffron reflects India's cultural influence and its global conditioning.

As per him, the Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro is more than just a device - it's a statement piece that resonates with India's rich heritage.

Also Read | Terror Module Busted: Delhi Police Special Cell Busts International Pakistan-Backed Gangster-Turned-Terror Module; 3 Terrorists Arrested.

"Multinational companies such as Apple were helping popularise India's traditional cultural identity globally by resorting to saffron, a colour deeply rooted in Indian heritage, for their internationally accredited products," Dilip Saikia said.

He further said that India's Khadi sector had achieved a significant milestone by crossing Rs 20,000 crore in annual profit, marking a new benchmark for indigenous production.

Also Read | India GDP Q2 Data 2025: RBI Expected to Favour Repo Rate Pause After Robust Q2 GDP Numbers, Says SBI Research.

Saikia was addressing party workers at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, where more than 2000 workers gathered under the aegis of a meeting convened by karyakartas from Booth Committee No. 175 under the Rajdhani Mandal of the Dispur Assembly Constituency to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 128th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

Saikia noted that the Prime Minister's monthly broadcast had continued to inspire people across various sections of society.

Commenting on India's economic progress, Saikia pointed out that the country, once heavily dependent on imports, had now emerged as a leading exporter.

With the launch of production at the Jagiroad Semiconductor Project, he said Assam was poised to take a prominent role in the global semiconductor chip manufacturing ecosystem, a sector crucial to modern electronics.

During the day's broadcast, the Prime Minister reportedly discussed themes ranging from strengthening the indigenous economy through the 'Vocal for Local' campaign to India's achievements in sports, science and advanced technologies. PM Modi also highlighted the commissioning of the indigenously built warship INS Mahe, asserting that India was moving steadily toward greater self-reliance in the defence sector.

According to party officials, more than 29,000 booths across 433 mandals in 39 organisational districts in the state participated in the popular radio discourse, reflecting wide organisational mobilisation.

Separately, Saikia attended a commemorative event marking the 78th death anniversary of Bhimbor Deori, the noted public leader, legal scholar and prominent freedom fighter.

The programme was organised by the Central Committee of the Deori People's Justice Forum at the PWD Department's Training Auditorium near Dispur Last Gate. At the event, Saikia called for greater efforts to raise awareness about Deori's life and contributions.

He urged the Assam government to take steps to preserve and honour Deori's legacy. Floral tributes were also offered at the BJP Assam Pradesh Headquarters. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)