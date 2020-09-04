New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): The Advocates Welfare Trustee Committee on Friday informed the Delhi High Court that it has approved a grant of Rs 1 crore for the benefit of needy lawyers.

Senior Advocate and Chairman of the Advocates Welfare Trustee Committee, Sanjay Jain informed a Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan that the committee has approved the grant for the benefit of indigent lawyers, irrespective of whether they are infected with COVID-19.

Jain told the court that the process of providing financial assistance would begin soon and the transfer of money would be through online mode.

The court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Vaibhav Sharma, seeking directions to pay ex-gratia of Rs 25,000 to the needy advocates during the ongoing crisis.

Senior advocate Hariharan appeared for the petitioner, whereas Advocates Welfare Trust chairman Sanjay Jain and Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) chairman KC Mittal represented the trust and BCD respectively, which were respondents in the matter.

The court was also informed that BCD has provided Rs 93 lakh approximately to Advocates Welfare Trust. In its meeting on September 2, the Trust which includes KC Mittal, Chairman BCD and Trust Chairman Sanjay Jain, senior Advocate, it was decided to allocate Rs 1 Crore for financial assistance to needy lawyers up to Rs 10,000 for which applications will be invited. The criteria will be fixed and help extended in deserving cases.

With these submissions, the court disposed of the plea.

Sharma, in his plea, sought directions to respondents Advocates Welfare Trust Committee, BCD, and any other appropriate authority, to instantly release ex-gratia funds for a minimum amount of Rs 25,000 per member pursuant to his/her making such request.

The plea said that the object and purpose of the instant petition is the welfare of the advocates enrolled with Bar Council of Delhi especially in terms of their sustenance, livelihood, and survival in the unprecedented times of spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

